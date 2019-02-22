Zakir Naik’s ceramah rejected because venue already booked, Penang local authority explains

The Islamic Propagation Society Internationalhad applied to hold a public talk by controversial preacher Zakir Naik at the City Stadium. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has rejected the Islamic Propagation Society International’s (IPSI) application to hold a public talk by controversial preacher Zakir Naik at the City Stadium because the location is fully booked.

MBPP issued a statement today to clarify that the Penang Football Association (FAP) had already booked the stadium.

“The 2019 Football Premier League is scheduled to be held from February to July this year,” the council said.

It added that schools, associations and sports clubs had also booked the stadium for various sport events.

It confirmed receiving the application by IPSI on January 10 to hold a ceramah by Zakir Naik at the City Stadium with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 participants.

The event was to be held on June 14 from 8pm to 11pm.

MBPP also stated that it needed to conduct routine maintenance on the field to ensure it is in good condition for sports activities.

“We scheduled the field maintenance before receiving the application from IPSI, therefore we cannot consider the application they submitted,” it said.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said Zakir Naik needed to apply to Penang Islamic Affairs Department (JAIPP) to preach Islam in Penang.

He said the preacher did not have credentials to preach in Penang.

It was reported in Malaysiakini that IPSI had applied to use the City Stadium for a programme that featured Zakir but was rejected by the local authority.

IPSI founding president Kamaruddin Abdullah has said the event featuring Zakir has been postponed indefinitely.