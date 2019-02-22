Wisma Putra confirms 16 Malaysians held in Palembang, Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Wisma Putra has confirmed the detention of 16 Malaysians in Palembang, Indonesia for abusing their social visas in the republic on Jan 9.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement tonight, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had sent a letter to his counterpart Ibu Retno LP Marsudi on Feb 18 seeking the cooperation of the Indonesian government to look into the welfare and health of the detainees as well as expediting the legal process.

“The Malaysian Consulate General’s office in Medan had made three consular visits on Jan 16, 21 and Feb 14 to ensure the welfare and basic needs as well as medical assistance for the detainees,” the statement said.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan will be organising another visit soon to discuss with Palembang Prosecution and Court to facilitate and expedite the legal process.

The Foreign Ministry has been making efforts to ensure the welfare of Malaysians detained abroad is given priority, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Malaysians are reminded to adhere to Immigration regulations of the country they are visiting by applying for the appropriate visa.

“The government of Malaysia has always respected the laws of the Republic of Indonesia and did not interfere in legal affairs of the country and appreciate all the cooperation rendered by the republic in facilitating consular service to all detainees,” the statement said. — Bernama