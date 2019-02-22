Putrajaya to build Lawas hospital, says works minister

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 22 ― Works Minister Baru Bian said today the federal government will build the Lawas Hospital that has been a sick project under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“The PH (Pakatan Harapan) government is aware of the critical need for this hospital. My ministry has completed the review and the invitation to tender was released on Feb 15 this year.

“Tender documents will be on sale on March 4, 2019,” he said in a statement.

Responding to the call by Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong for the federal government to resume the project, Baru said the project was scheduled to start in 2011 and was to have been completed in 2016, but the building works had not even begun.

As for the Petra Jaya hospital, he said, the tender documents would be available for purchase on Feb 25.

He also said that the invitation to tender for the Miri Hospital was expected to be in early April.

”We are committed to meeting the needs of the people and we will ensure that the Lawas Hospital as well as the Petra Jaya and Miri hospitals are completed without further delay,” said the minister. ― Bernama