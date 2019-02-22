Police bust online gambling syndicate at luxury condo in Kota Damansara

Police busted an online gambling syndicate with the arrest of 14 men and a local woman in two luxury condominium units in Kota Damansara. — Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Police busted an online gambling syndicate with the arrest of 14 men and a local woman in two luxury condominium units in Kota Damansara here this afternoon.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said all suspects, aged 20 to 40, were detained at 4.30pm.

In the raid, the police also seized 16 sets of computers and several modems believed to have been used in the activities, he told reporters at the scene.

Online gambling activities were carried out through WeChat and WhatsApp applications and also earn gross profit of RM80,000 per day.

He said the all suspects, believed to be members of the gambling syndicate and that they had been staying at the units for the past one month. — Bernama