Penang Islamic council mulls legal action over wakaf land eviction ‘lies’

Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim speaks to reporters at the Penang Islamic Religious Council office in George Town February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 ― The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) is considering suing those spreading misinformation about evictions at the Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder in Butterworth.

MAINPP president Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said they were misrepresenting facts.

“We are looking at the possibility of taking these people to court for the blatant lies they are spreading, along with videos, over this issue that was already resolved,” he said in a press conference at MAINPP today.

He said he has identified those who used the Semenyih by-election as a platform to attack MAINPP for allegedly evicting Muslims from a wakaf land without redress.

Abdul Malik said all residents, including the last 19 households, have accepted MAIPP’s conditions to deliver vacant possession of the land on February 24.

The 19 households were part of 50 settlers who received eviction notices for the land MAINPP intends to use for low-medium cost apartments.

Abdul Malik said each household will be given a free unit when the blocks are completed. They will also be reimbursed RM500 each month to pay for rent pending completion of the project.

The residents were further given a one-time RM4,000 moving-out allowance and a RM3,500 moving-in allowance.

Abdul Malik said the issue had dragged on since 2010 and MAINPP has spent close to RM3 million on legal fees on the land.

He hoped that once the residents finally vacate the houses on the 2.7-acre plot along Jalan Mengkuang, they could start the project immediately.

The eviction became an issue last week when 19 households protested against the eviction with some demanding that they be paid RM700 to pay for rent of another place instead of only RM500.

There was a standoff at the site with the families blocking the bailiff from evicting them from the land.

MAINPP negotiated with the families and Abdul Malik said they finally came to an agreement to vacate the lands.