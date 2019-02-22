No agents appointed to handle foreign workers in Sabah, says state Immigration Department

TAWAU, Feb 22 — The Sabah Immigration Department today denied having appointed or authorised a company here to act as its agent to handle foreign workers in the state.

Its director, Datuk Musa Sulaiman, said the department had never issued a letter authorising any quarters in the state for the purpose.

“We will investigate the company that claimed to have been given permission to handle documents for foreign workers,’ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said this in response to a claim on a company here handling documents for foreign workers in the state, including those without the necessary documents.

He advised foreigners not to be misled by such companies. — Bernama