Najib’s RM27m money laundering case transferred to High Court

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The Sessions Court was today told that the case of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak involving three additional charges of money laundering amounting RM27 million of SRC International funds, has been transferred to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Manoj Kurup informed Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi of the matter in the presence of lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Najib.

Manoj said on February 11, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had allowed the prosecution's application to have the case transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

However, mention date at the High Court has yet to be fixed.

Judge Azura then transferred the case to the High Court. ― Bernama