Muhyiddin says announcement on toll collection imminent

Muhyiddin said an announcement on toll collection will be made in a day or two. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The government will be making an important announcement on toll collection very soon, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We just discussed this in the Cabinet...maybe in a day or two a statement on tolls will be announced by the minister concerned,” he said at a rally in conjunction with the Semenyih by-election at Batu 26, Beranang here last night.

However, the Home Minister declined to reveal any details.

He said this when touching on Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election last May where one of the pledges was to find ways to reduce highway toll rates and if possible abolish them altogether.

Pakatan Harapan won GE14, thus ending over 60 years of Barisan Nasional rule of the country.

Among the more than 150 people who attended the rally were Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. ― Bernama