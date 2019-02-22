IRB: No more print, postal delivery of income tax return form

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will no longer print and mail the income tax return form (BNCP) for this year as an effort to encourage taxpayers to use the e-filing facility. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will no longer print and mail the income tax return form (BNCP) for this year as an effort to encourage taxpayers to use the e-filing facility.

The IRB in a statement today said the discontinuation of the printing and mailing of BNCP was in line with the government’s intention to increase the use of digital application and to preserve the environment in the country (Go Green campaign).

“Forms that are no longer printed are Form E for non-company employers at the beginning of 2018, Form BE, B, M, P, TP, TJ and TF, for year of assessment of 2018 and C1, PT, TA, TC and TR for the year of assessment 2019,” the statement said.

If the non-company employers and taxpayers as well as tax agents were still keen to submit the BNCP in paper form, they need to download and print them in PDF format from the agency’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my> Form menu> Download Forms, it said.

“The print copy of BNCP must comply with the specifications such as in A4 size (210mm x 297 mm) with black laser prints.

“Forms that do not meet the specifications will be considered unacceptable and to be returned to employers/ taxpayers,” it said.

The IRB said the notification would not apply to employers and taxpayers who were required to use e-filing to submit Form C (effective from the year of assessment 2014) and Form E (effective from the year of remuneration 2016).

For detail information, members of the public can contact the Hasil careline at 1-800-88-5436 or visit IRB’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama