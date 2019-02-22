Insulting Prophet: Senior citizen released on police bail

The 68-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhamad on Facebook was released on police bail at 11am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The 68-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhamad on Facebook was released on police bail at 11am today, said Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad.

On Tuesday, Bernama reported that police picked up the sexagenarian from his home in Mentakab, Pahang at about 11.30am to assist in investigation.

Earlier, several police reports were filed against the Facebook account holder for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhamad and his wife Saidatina Aisyah.

— Bernama