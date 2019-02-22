Heavy machinery at Kledang Hill to repair encroached area, MBInc explains

Work to replant the encroached area of Kledang Hill has begun. Landowner MB Incorporated (MB Inc) said MB Inc had obtained the permission of the Land and Mines Department director to replant the area. — Picture courtesy of MB Inc

IPOH, Feb 22 — Work to replant the area on Kledang Hill, which an oil palm plantation had encroached into, has begun, said landowner MB Incorporated (MBInc).

MBInc said it had obtained permission from the Land and Mines Department director to replant the area.

“This is to stabilise the slope area and to construct a drainage to avoid landslide and erosion,” it said in a statement today

MBInc hoped with the explanation, it would allay people’s concern over the presence of heavy machinery in the area.

“After encroachment was detected early this month, the area had been off limits to the people as a precautionary measure,” it said.

“The area is now under constant guard to avoid past encroachment incidents from repeating.”

MBInc appreciates the people’s concern on the importance of protecting Bukit Kledang from encroachment, added the statement.

On February 6, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) raised the alarm on suspicious land-clearing activities at Kledang Hill, that is part of the Kledang-Saiong Forest Reserve.

MBInc Chief Executive Officer Anuar Zainal Abidin later confirmed that the land clearing is indeed illegal encroachment for the purpose of oil palm plantation.