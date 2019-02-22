Finance Ministry denies report single OKU individuals deprived of aid

The Finance Ministry today denied reports that cost of living aid (BSH) is not given to persons with disabilities (OKU) who are single. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Finance Ministry today denied reports that cost of living aid (BSH) is not given to persons with disabilities (OKU) who are single.

Referring to a report on a single OKU man who was not eligible for financial aid under the BSH 2019, payout, the ministry said the government through the Social Welfare Department has also assisted over 140,000 OKU individuals with the disabled workers allowance.

“Therefore, the individual concerned had already received the disabled workers allowance of RM400 per month and is eligible to receive RM100 cash aid for single low-income individuals,” the ministry said in a statement today.

It added that three million people in the single category would be receiving the RM100 under the BSH scheme at the end of next month.

The story on Ishak Awi, 59, from Kuala Terengganu went viral after he claimed that he was not eligible for any financial aid under the BSH 2019 payout.

It was reported that Ishak who was born without fully formed legs and paralysed in his left arm could not apply for the senior category because he had not reached 60. — Bernama