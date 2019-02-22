Ex-envoy, G25 member Redzuan Kushairi dies

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Datuk Redzuan Kushairi, a former Malaysian ambassador to Uzbekistan and a member of the G25 group of influential Malays, died today. He was 69.

Redzuan died at 12.45pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, said pioneer G25 member Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin.

“It is a great loss for me, personally. He was my colleague in Wisma Putra as a fellow ambassador as well as a very highly intelligent and effective person.

“Before the heart attack, he was busy preparing to organise a symposium in Yemen to draw public attention to the suffering of the people there due to the civil war,” she told Bernama when contacted here.

The G25 website says Redzuan is also the Datuk Shah Bandar and a member of the Perak Royal Council. G25, a civil society organisation, comprises a group of individuals, rich with experience in various fields with diverse views but a common goal and vision.

Redzuan’s remains were taken to the Saidina Umar Al Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara and then to the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery for burial after the Asar prayers today.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Redzuan graduated in International Relations and History from the University of Malaya before continuing his studies at the Moscow State University in Russia.

He had served as the deputy permanent representative at the Malaysian Mission to the United Nations, as the deputy high commissioner to the United Kingdom as well as the first secretary/head of chancery in Washington DC, and as the second secretary in Moscow.

He served as the Malaysia Ambassador to Uzbekistan for two years from 1994. — Bernama