Court to decide on Monday case against EC over Semenyih by-election

Barisan Nasional and PAS flags are seen along Jalan Sg Lalang in Semenyih February 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 22 ― The High Court will make a decision on Monday in the case of an originating summons filed by a voter to stop the Election Commission (EC) from going ahead with the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

Judge SM Komathy set the date after hearing the arguments of the two sides in chambers.

The voter, Puan Sri Sabariah Mohd Shariff, 58, had named the EC, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun and the federal government as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.

Sabariah was represented by counsel Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz while all the defendants were represented by Senior Federal Counsel Azizan Md Arshad and Datuk Amarjeet Singh.

Shaharudin told reporters outside the court that his client stood by her insistence that the EC did not exist on Jan 18 when the date for the by-election was set because it was a “one man show” with only the chairman remaining after the deputy chairman and five members resigned on Jan 1. ― Bernama