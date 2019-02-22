Baru Bian: Decision on tolls after submission of study

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SIBU, Feb 22 — The study by an independent consultant on the toll issue in the country is still ongoing and is only expected to be completed in May, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

When submitted, only then will the government make the final decision on the way forward on the issue, Works Minister Baru Bian said here today.

He said there were one or two toll concessionaires which have come up with certain proposals that could be implemented in the meantime.

“In fact, we are looking at it at short term, medium term and long term. There are some proposals that are feasible that can be implemented in the immediate future — the short term.

“These are the things I think Tan Sri Muhyiddin was referring to. Not the whole subject matter of tolls,” he said when met by reporters after witnessing the installation ceremony of PKR Sarawak central zone branches committee members.

Baru, who is also Selangau Member of Parliament, was asked on Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who during his speech in a ceramah for the Semenyih by-election last night, hinted that the Cabinet might be making an announcement in regards to highway tolls very soon.

He was quoted as saying that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would be issuing a statement regarding tolls in a day or two.

Citing an example, Baru said among the good proposals offered by the concessionaires was reduction of toll rates during certain seasons or times, which the government is looking at as well.

Meanwhile, Baru, who is also PKR Sarawak chairman, said the state PKR leadership council will find the means and ways to help all the branches in preparing themselves for the 12th Sarawak State Election, which he predicted will be held as early as the middle of next year.

Together with other parties in the PH, Baru said they must work in unison as the chance to take over the state from Gabungan Parti Sarawak was high this time around. — Bernama