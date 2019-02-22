Bar Council wants govt to expand RCI terms of reference on judicial misconduct

Malaysian Bar President George Varughese (pictured) said the RCI on judicial misconduct should also propose holistic proposals besides addressing the claims made by Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Bar has reiterated its call for the government to expand the terms of reference for the upcoming Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating the allegations of judicial interference and misconduct.

Its president, George Varughese said in a press statement today that the RCI should also propose holistic proposals as well as address the claims made by Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in an affidavit recently.

“We reiterate our call to the Government to expand the terms of reference of the RCI to include recommending holistic proposals for thorough and comprehensive reforms to improve and strengthen the institution of the Judiciary, in addition to addressing all the allegations of judicial misconduct.

“This RCI provides a significant and crucial opportunity that the Government must seize,” Varughese said.

At the same time, he also commended the government’s prompt decision to form the RCI and said the Bar was confident that the yet to be announced members will execute their work with the “greatest dedication and integrity”.

Being mindful that the sanctity of the independence and integrity of the judiciary is essential in upholding the rule of law and instilling public confidence, the Bar Council urged all parties to demonstrate respect and support for the RCI and its responsibilities.

Varughese discouraged speculation or making adverse comments on the allegation by Justice Hamid Sultan until the RCI concludes its investigations and the findings are revealed.