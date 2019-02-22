Anwar says will consider all names for Rantau race

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech at the Thirukkal International Conference in Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — PKR will review all nominees for candidates in the Rantau by-election, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Several members of the Rembau Pakatan Harapan (PH) election machinery have voiced their support for Rembau PKR branch committee member, Saparin Musa, to run.

“It is normal that each time a by-election comes up, people will come up with suggestions.

“We will review all suggestions,” Anwar said to reporters after attending the Thirukkal international conference at Universiti Malaya here today.

Earlier today, Rembau PH election machinery chairman Zuljimmykifli Sahari, after voicing his support for Saparin, opined that Dr S. Streram was not suitable to contest in the seat as he is not a local.

Dr Streram, who is also the Rembau PKR deputy division chief, said he will not respond to claims made by Zuljimmykifli and said he will let the PKR top leadership decide on who to field in the by-election.

Last week, PKR women’s chief Zuraida Kamaruddin suggested that the party field a woman candidate instead.

The Rantau by-election was called after the Federal Court on Monday dismissed Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s appeal against an election court decision that nullified his victory in the Negri Sembilan state seat in the 14th general election.

In GE14, Dr Streram of PKR was denied access to the nomination centre because he did not have an Election Commission pass. Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat unopposed.