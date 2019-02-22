After Muhyiddin’s teaser, Guan Eng urges patience over toll announcement

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at UOA Tower, Bangsar February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has declined today to divulge more details concerning a supposed announcement by Putrajaya over toll collections.

However, he pleaded for the public to not speculate whether the announcement will involve the absolute abolishment of tolls.

“Can you wait for the announcement if there is any? Please wait for the announcement.

“Did I announce it? Wait for the right person to announce, I cannot be saying anything now,” Lim responded when asked if the announcement would be coming from his ministry.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a ceramah last night that a minister will be making an important announcement on toll collection very soon.

“Let’s wait for the announcement, and I also have to check with Tan Sri Muhyiddin, I am sure there will be clarity when the announcement is made,” Lim said in response.

Lim stressed that the government has not turned its back on the manifesto promise to abolish tolls, saying Pakatan Harapan (PH) is committed to their promises.

“That is our commitment and we will carry it out according to the government’s capabilities.

“As you all might know, this involves an issue of high costs, but we will continue to work to fulfil the promises of PH,” Lim added.

In December, Lim had announced Putrajaya’s decision to maintain existing toll rates at all expressways in the country for 2019, covering all vehicle classes on the country’s 21 highways eligible to increased toll rates next year.