Taiping home orders man caught beating child resident to go on leave

Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development and Community Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the Welfare Department would not interfere in the matter just yet as a police report had been lodged. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAIPING, Feb 21 ― A man captured on video beating a 12-year-old resident of a children’s home here has been put on garden leave pending its committee’s extraordinary general meeting on March 3.

However, the home’s vice-president T. Kunacegeram said that the video that has since spread on the internet was not evidence of child abuse but merely captured the 70-year-old man, who is the home’s manager, in the act of disciplining the child.

“The man had apologised to the home management over his actions,” he told reporters who accompanied Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development and Community Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing on a surprise visit to the home this morning.

“The boy in the video has disciplinary issues,” Kunacegeram said of the pre-teen boy in the video.

An initial report by Welfare Department showed the beating took place after the boy placing a chewing gum on the man’s car.

State Welfare director Ruhaini Zawawi, who was also present during today’s visit, said a counsellor had been assigned to attend to both the man and the boy.

“During an interview with the boy following the incident, the boy admitted what he did was wrong. In spite of it, the boy said he was happy staying at the home,” she said.

She added that a school teacher has been asked to keep watch over the boy.

“We requested the teacher to inform us if there are sudden changes to the boy's attitude,” she added.

Wong said the Welfare Department would not interfere in the matter just yet as a police report had been lodged.

“We let police investigate the case first. We will only come in once police investigations confirmed there is abuse,” she said, adding that among the actions that can be taken are closing down the home.

Wong was reported to have said on Wednesday that the Welfare Department’s hands are tied on this matter as the home was privately owned.

Police have opened investigations and the man’s statement has also been recorded.