Syes Saddiq: Nicol deserves to receive more than a pension

On Tuesday, former world squash champion Datuk Nicol David announced her decision to retire from the sport. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has insisted that former world squash champion Datuk Nicol David deserves to receive more than just a pension as reward for her contributions to the nation.

Refusing to reveal the amount of pension or other incentives she would receive, he said the National Sports Council (NSC) was still discussing with the national squash queen about the matter, including any help she needed or plans she had.

“She deserves more than a pension, judging by the fact that she’s an eight-time world champion. But as for the form of aid (to be given by the ministry), let her announce it. We will give her the space and honour to announce it herself,” he said when met by reporters after attending the ‘Conflict of Interest: Analysis and Recommendations on Preventing Political Patronage and Corruption in Malaysia’ forum, here, today.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq instructed his ministry to help Nicol carry out her plans to develop squash in the country.

On Tuesday, Nicol announced her decision to end her more than two decades of involvement in the sport by retiring at the end of the 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season in June. ― Bernama