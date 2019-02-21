Sabahan nabbed for possession of fake guns worth RM60,000

Police found 151 sets of fake guns as well as 283 gun parts and components at a mall storeroom in Kota Kinabalu yesterday. — Picture courtesy of the Kota Kinabalu police

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Police here seized RM60,000 worth of imitation firearms from a storeroom in a shopping mall here and arrested a 26-year-old local man in connection to the illegal items.

City police chief assistant commissioner Habibi Majinji said that police from the criminal investigation unit raided the storeroom yesterday afternoon after being tipped off to illegal activity taking place at the mall.

“After staking out the store for 15 minutes, the suspect showed up and we followed him into the store on the second floor of the shopping centre and found the fake firearms, mostly kept in boxes,” he said in a statement here.

Police found 151 sets of mock firearms resembling M16s, as well as 283 units of various components for them, including bullet packs.

The case is being investigated under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act for possession and importation of imitation arms. Those found guilty are liable to be sentenced to jail time up to a year and/or a fine up to RM5,000.

“We advise the public against owning or being in possession of any imitation firearms because it is illegal. We also urge the public to channel any information to us on the sight of anyone carrying such items in public,” he said.