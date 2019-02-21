Sabah and Philippines to resolve issue of undocumented Filipinos

Philippine ambassador Charles Jose paid a courtesy visit to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at his office in Kota Kinabalu February 21, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 ― Despite the Philippines’ claim over Sabah, the two governments have expressed willingness to continue their cooperation over several issues, specifically on how to address the number of undocumented Filipinos living in Sabah.

In a courtesy call made by the Philippine ambassador Charles Jose to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, the former said that the embassy was still cooperating closely with the Sabah government.

“Although the claim has not been dropped, but it’s not being actively pursued so for us in the embassy, we are more focused on helping the Filipinos here in Sabah,” said Jose when asked by reporters on how the claim would affect working relations here.

On the long-standing request by Malaysia for the Philippines to set up a consulate here, Jose said that the decision was out of his hands.

“That matter is being discussed in Manila, but of course Embassy will implement whatever decision reached by our authorities in Manila.

Jose also spoke on the hopeful solution to the setting up of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which he said would bring more stability and security to the southern Philippines, and its spillover effect will also reduce the threat on Sabah’s east coast.

“Sulu is one of the areas which voted not to be part of BARMM but it will not affect the region for now. The Abu Sayyaf group is based in Jolo, Sulu and present the biggest security threat for us ― but actually we hope BARMM will bring peace and development and if the place becomes prosperous, it will eliminate this threat, and criminal activities like kidnapping for ransom, if everyone was prosperous,” he said.

Among other things they addressed during the half-hour meeting was setting up schools for Filipinos, the resumption of barter trading between the two countries, as well as how to deal with cross-border crime including smuggling of drugs and kidnapping.

“It is so far quite positive,” said Shafie.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the embassy and the and Philippine government. Of all the states, we are in better position to establish good rapport because of the number of Filipinos here,” he said.

He lauded President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs which he said was something that Sabah could help with.