RTM-BNC merger still under consideration, says Gobind

Gobind says the proposed merger of Radio Televisyen Malaysia and Bernama News Channel (BNC) is still under consideration and has not been finalised yet. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The proposed merger of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Bernama News Channel (BNC) is still under consideration and has not been finalised yet, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“We are not looking at it as for now. But it is not off. It is something that we are still considering. We are doing other things in RTM and Bernama now. So, let us get certain things done first, then we will consider what we shall do next,” he said.

Gobind spoke to reporters after officiating at the “Meet the Press” session with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today.

Last July, Gobind said a committee would be established to undertake an in-depth study on the proposal to merge RTM and BNC, with the committee comprising people from various backgrounds to scrutinise and consider the proposed merger of the two media entities under the ministry.

Both RTM and Bernama were asked to submit their proposal and paperwork pertaining to the merger of the two entities. ― Bernama