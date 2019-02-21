Pakatan unconcerned by who PAS backs in Semenyih by-election, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre in Semenyih February 21, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 21 ― The presence of PAS supporters in Barisan Nasional programmes during the by-election is nothing to be worried about despite the uncertain political allegiance between the two political parties, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president said PAS-Umno cooperation was not something new and Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not relied on PAS' support whatsoever.

“We work based on PH's framework with our own election machineries among the four component parties.

“Even if PAS announced they were not supporting Umno, it does not affect us one bit,” he told reporters at the PH operations centre here.

On February 17, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had said that PAS had issued a document expressing the party’s support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad until the next general election.

This comes after the Dr Mahathir revealed that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had stated in writing that the Islamist party will not support Umno in the Semenyih by-election.

Muhyiddin then labelled the islamist party as “munafiq” or “hypocrite” in Islamic term before questioning whether the party was trustworthy as the reality is shown to be the exact opposite of what the party proclaimed.

“In religious terms, people will label them munafiq because what they do is different from what they preach.

“We know their true position and we in Pakatan will not fall for their words even as they claimed so because PAS is not new in Semenyih,” he said.