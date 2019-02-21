Najib shares alleged news coverage guidelines in Opposition states

Datuk Seri Najib Raclaimed that the new Pakatan Harapan federal government was not sticking to its guarantee of media freedom. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak alleged today that official guidelines for news coverage in Opposition states only allowed federal government officers to be featured.

The former prime minister and ex-Barisan Nasional (BN) leader, whose own administration had allegedly suppressed the media, claimed that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government was not sticking to its guarantee of media freedom.

“PH said the government guarantees media freedom. PH supporters then cheer and clap.

“But actually behind doors, it is a different story,” Najib posted on Facebook.

Najib posted photos of documents allegedly showing a “Guide for content of broadcast coverage for states under the administration of the opposition”, but did not elaborate on or further explain the photo contents.

Among other things, the photos list those for “coverage” as including the state ruler or governor; head of departments under the federal government; companies linked to the federal government; non-political or pro-federal government NGOs; press statements on issues of public interest such as disasters and water disruption; as well as non-political news and human interest stories.

Another photo lists those as “guests” as including the head of federal government departments and agencies; NGOs or individuals who are non-political or in line with the federal government's aspirations; as well as religious leaders or academics or experts who are aligned to the federal government's aspirations.

Another photo parked under the section of “others” states that national broadcaster RTM onsite programmes are to not involve political representatives except for those siding with the federal government, and to not include the involvement of state government officers.

The photo also states that sponsorship and contributions from the “opposition government” are not allowed; and that RTM officers are not allowed to be emcees for events by the state government or state agencies regardless of whether it is a paid or free role.

It is unclear from Najib's photos on who the purported guideline is meant for, and if the guideline is authentic.

When asked for comments on the purported guidelines, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said a response would only be made after a check on Najib's post.

“I have to see the report first before commenting, and later we will respond,” he told reporters.

Following the 14th general elections on May 9, PH took over the federal government and is also now ruling the states of Penang, Selangor, Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Sabah is under the rule of PH ally Parti Warisan Sabah, while the remaining states are under the federal Opposition of Barisan Nasional (Perlis, Pahang), PAS (Kelantan, Terengganu) and ex-BN coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (Sarawak).