Muhyiddin says Pakatan govt will continue to address people’s woes

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the past eight months of the Pakatan administration are not sufficient a period for the government to repair all the damage the country had suffered. ― Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Feb 21 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would continue to address the people’s woes despite having to tackle various problems, including the huge debt left behind by the previous administration.

The PH deputy president and Home Minister said the past eight months of the PH administration were not sufficient a period for the government to repair all the damage the country had suffered.

Addressing a press conference at the PH main operations room for the Semenyih state by-election here, he said no government would have been able to do just that during such a short period.

Muhyiddin said the PH government was taking various initiatives to help the people.

“But the people are not aware of this. We will explain it one by one so that no one will deliberately twist the facts and say we have done nothing to help the people,” he said.

In this regard, he asked the people and voters in Semenyih not to allow themselves to be influenced by any allegation of the government not having done anything for them.

Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said he was satisfied with the PH preparation for the by-election but called on the election machinery to step up the campaign.

In the remaining eight days of the campaign, he said, PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali, 30, would campaign in the areas he has yet to visit and PH would explain several issues of public interest.

He said Muhammad Aiman needed some time to adapt to his new reality but the young engineer would be able to perform well as an elected representative.

Muhyiddin also said that PH had a strong election machinery and its component parties helped one another and it was not concerned whether PAS supported Barisan Nasional (BN) or otherwise.

On another matter, Muhyiddin said Bersatu would take follow-up measures following the party’s entry into Sabah, after the Semenyih by-election.

The first step would be to make a detailed screening of the applications for Bersatu membership, especially from former Umno leaders in the state.

The Semenyih by-election is a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia ― PSM).

The by-election is being held following the death of the PH assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, on January 11. ― Bernama