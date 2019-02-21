Media erred by focusing on 'emotional' backlash against ICERD, says Kadir Jasin

Gabungan NGO-NGO Ummah protest outside Parliament demanding the government to reject the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Datuk A. Kadir Jasin has chided the local media today for emphasising on the “emotional” reactions towards the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) instead of educating the public on the matter.

The veteran newsman accused some media outfits of intentionally sensationalising the issue, rather than reporting on the United Nations convention as a serious matter.

“It should be discussed in a wiser manner, and rationally to create understanding in society,” said the prime minister's media adviser.

“Media should take a more careful look, instead of reporting emotional and irrational political reactions.”

In November last year, the Prime Minister’s Office had announced that the government will not ratify ICERD, following protest by various groups.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had prior to that said Putrajaya will ratify international human rights conventions like ICERD, despite backlash from some Malay-Muslims.

