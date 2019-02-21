Man found burnt to death in Kuantan blaze

KUANTAN, Feb 21 — A man was found burnt to death in a fire which destroyed three houses in Kampung Baru Triang, Bera, last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad identified the victim as Low Chin Lek, 55, whose burnt body was found under a cupboard.

He said a fire-fighting team rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.47pm and on arrival was informed that two people were trapped in one of the burning houses.

“Fire-fighting operation was immediately conducted, but the fire was only put under control at 11.41pm due to low water pressure and the electricity supply could not be cut off,” he said in a statement today.

He said Chin Lek’s body was recovered during checks by firemen after the fire was put out.

The other person who was reported to be trapped in the house, Low Chin Leong, 60, managed to get out to safety, he added.

He said 28 firemen and 10 members of the fire volunteer squad in three engines from the Bukit Angin fire and rescue station in Temerloh were involved in the fire-fighting operation.

The Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire which caused losses estimated at more than RM200,000, he added. — Bernama