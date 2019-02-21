Mahfuz: PAS claim of plot against Dr M a ploy

Datuk Mahfuz Omar says PAS now had no clear direction in its struggle, to the point that it is willing to condone fraud by backing it up with religion solely to convince its supporters. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

TUMPAT, Feb 21 ― The PAS claim of a plot within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to oust Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is merely a ploy to divert attention from the issue of the RM90 million PAS allegedly received from Barisan Nasional (BN), said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said PAS now had no clear direction in its struggle, to the point that it is willing to condone fraud by backing it up with religion solely to convince its supporters.

“Before the 14th general election, PAS said that if Tun Dr Mahathir returns as the Prime Minister, he can threaten the security of the country, but yet today you (PAS) are defending Tun Dr Mahathir.

“PAS is now seen as 'flip-flopping', always changing (its stand), sometimes reaching a state of telling lies and backing them up with religion. For me, this is something very inappropriate,” he said.

Mahfuz spoke to reporters after the launch of the 2019 Series 1 State-Level Security Coordinator Programme (OSH-C) at the Mok Wan Keropok Factory in Jalan Kuala, which was also attended by the director of the Kelantan Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Abdul Aziz Salim, here today.

Mahfuz, who is the Deputy Minister of Human Resources, said the attitude adopted by PAS had made its supporters to lose their trust in the party and no longer actively campaign for it.

On another matter, he said the government was concerned over the increasing rate of accidents and deaths in the workplace.

“We hope greater focus will be given through campaigns to the safety and health of workers, not only in the private sector but also in the public sector,” he said. ― Bernama