KTM locomotive fire causes schedule delay in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — A Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) locomotive pulling a passenger train on the Tampin-JB Sentral route burst into flames at Stesen Keretapi Renggam, near Kluang, last night.

The fire was reported at 8.45pm, said Simpang Renggam Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations chief, Abd Rahim Razali, and doused at 11.10pm by four firemen dispatched to the scene in a fire engine.

He said the fire damaged 40 per cent of the locomotive, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated and losses assessed.

In a statement on its official Facebook page last night, KTMB said the fire caused a schedule delay to Shuttle 43 of the Pulau Sebang/Tampin-JB Sentral route, but the service was due back on track at 11.30pm.

The statement added: “The Intercity Express Rakyat Timuran 26 of the JB Sentral-Tumpat route, however, experienced a 120-minute delay. KTMB apologises for the inconvenience." — Bernama