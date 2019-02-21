KJ hopes for continued Umno-PAS alliance in Semenyih

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin delivers his speech during ‘Santai Sembang Anak Muda’ programme at BN Sungai Lalang operation room in Semenyih February 21, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 21 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said he hoped the spirit of co-operation between Umno and PAS as seen during the Cameron Highlands by-election will continue in the Semenyih race.

He said as he saw it, everything was going well in terms of implementation by the party’s electoral machinery on the ground.

“Overall, I would say things are continuing,” Khairy told reporters following a ceramah near the Semenyih Barat district polling centre.

He had been asked as to why there was an absence of senior PAS leaders on the ground in support of Umno this time round, to which he said he was not sure why.

“However, I understand that we are planning to hold several prime ceramahs in the immediate future, involving the leadership from both sides. So we just have to wait and see if it happens,” Khairy said.

He also expressed his confidence that the Selangor state by-election was an indicator of the rakyat’s uprising against the Pakatan Harapan administration.

“I would not say it is very possible to win elections consecutively in a row. But I want to maintain the momentum of this uprising.

“We are aware the rakyat is dissatisfied with the way PH is doing things, with so many unfulfilled promises,” Khairy said, adding the rakyat would end up the victors when the government is forced to pay more attention to them once it perceives an increased loss of support.