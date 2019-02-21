Kit Siang: Is lying ‘shariah-compliant’?

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang speaks during a book launch at Gerakbudaya, Petaling Jaya January 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang pointedly asked today if spreading lies and fabrications were consistent with Islam’s shariah or way of life.

In a statement alluding to Opposition party PAS, the DAP leader questioned how the Islamists reconciled their unsubstantiated allegations against Pakatan Harapan and its leaders with the religion’s code of morality.

“Is the concoction of a lie out of whole cloth, like the recent fabrication that there is a move to topple the prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in the form of a vote of no confidence by PH MPs in the forthcoming Parliament a shariah-compliant lie?” he said in a statement.

Lim noted that he was also a victim of falsehood after his picture was used with an online post speculating that DAP would leave PH if “the rot continues,” and asked if the fabrication here was also “shariah-compliant.”

He then called for a return of decency, morality and integrity to local politics and affairs.

Last weekend, PAS pledged the support of its 18 MPs to Dr Mahathir after claiming — without evidence — that two PH parties were conspiring to oust his as PM via a motion of no-confidence.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Amanan president Mohamad Sabu have all emphatically rejected PAS’s claims.

They insist the Islamists were trying to distract from its own controversy surrounding the allegation that the party’s leaders took RM90 million from Umno prior to the general election.