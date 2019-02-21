IGP: I was not holidaying in Turkey

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the visit to Turkey was sponsored by the Malaysian Totalisator Board, an agency under the Finance Ministry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SANDAKAN, Feb 21 ― The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun denied he was having a vacation with senior police officers in Turkey recently.

In fact, the allegation of an international news portal saying he was in the country on private matters was also not true, he said.

“The working visit was to discuss, study and obtain information on IS militant group, on combating gambling, human trafficking and cross-border crimes.

“Police will be submitting a complete report to the Home Ministry on the results of the working visit,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over the Investigation Handbook on Chemical, Biological, Nuclear and Explosive Agents to the CID chiefs of Sabah and Sarawak here.

Mohamad Fuzi also said the visit was sponsored by the Malaysian Totalisator Board, an agency under the Finance Ministry. ― Bernama