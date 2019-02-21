Home Ministry urges Muslims to report unauthorised copies of the Quran

Muhyiddin said continuous enforcement by the ministry ensured that unauthorised copies of the are not sold in the local market. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Muslims are urged to lodge reports to the authorities on copies of the Quran which are being sold online without the approval of the Home Ministry.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said continuous enforcement by the ministry would ensure that the unauthorised Quran would not be sold in the local market.

“We view this matter seriously because we do not want any irregularities. Hence, Muslims must be careful not to use this unauthorised Quran,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Painting From The Heat: Art For Good’ programme, here today.

The Home Ministry only approves the Quran with Uthmani script that has special stamp in Jawi which reads ‘Lembaga Pengawalan dan Pelesenan Pencetakan Al-Quran memperakui bahawa ayat-ayat Al-Quran yang terkandung dalam teks ini adalah betul’ as well as a QR code and hologram.

On Monday, a total of 5,050 copies of the Holy Quran worth RM502,800 were seized by the Enforcement and Control Division of the Selangor branch of the Home Ministry in a raid in the North Port Free Zone in Klang.— Bernama