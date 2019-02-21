Guan Eng says ECRL talks ‘positive’ amid reports deal in last leg

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks at the 12th Malaysian Property Summit at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today negotiations with China on the East Coast Rail Link were encouraging, amid news reports that Putrajaya is close to an agreement.

“It’s positive,” Lim told reporters after opening a property summit here.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg quoted Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as saying Malaysia has made progress in talks with China on the rail project that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s government previously sought to cancel.

China is willing to reduce the US$20 billion (RM81.4 billion) price tag for the ECRL and talks are “in the last mile,” Saifuddin said in an interview at his office near Kuala Lumpur.

But Lim was cautious about the matter, only saying negotiations are ongoing and that Putrajaya is firm about keeping the cost “affordable”.

“Still have to wait for discussions and negotiations... but it has always been about bringing the cost down,” he said.

“We have to think about the future. If we cannot pay, that will put the future of our children at risk.”

MORE TO COME