Ferry Line halts Kuala Kedah-Langkawi morning trips due to low tide

ALOR SETAR, Feb 21 — Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd is halting its 8.30am and 9.30am trips from Kuala Kedah to Langkawi for three days from tomorrow due to the low tide phenomenon.

Its operations manager Captain Baharin Baharom in a statement here today said its other trips were not affected.

He said the cancellations were necessary in the interest of safety of passengers and the boats.

Yesterday, there was an incident where a ferry, which tried to avoid two trawlers, ran aground due to depth of the sea along the diversion below 0.6 metres. — Bernama