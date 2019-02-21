EC to probe provocative campaign materials in Semenyih by-election

An Election Commission member of staff prepares for the Semenyih by-election’s nomination day at the Kajang Municipal Council in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The Election Commission (EC) will investigate the alleged existence of several provocative campaign materials in the Semenyih state assembly by-election.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, however, said that he had yet to receive complete information related to the existence of such materials.

“I will have a look and see what it is and what the contents are. If they were found to have provocative elements, we will have them removed.

“At the same time, it is not easy because this (provocative campaign materials) may be perpetrated by others using the name of the party or certain individuals,” he said when met by reporters after attending the forum titled “Conflict of Interest: Analysis & Recommendations on Preventing Political Patronage and Corruption in Malaysia” here today.

Several banners featuring the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo with the words ‘We are not thieves’, ‘We are not liars’ and ‘We are not pirates’ had been put up in several areas in Semenyih since last Monday.

Apart from that, a local newspaper reported that provocative leaflets had also been distributed to members of the public at a parking lot in a popular supermarket in Semenyih over the past few days.

Azhar said there were at least 10 police reports lodged by the public since the Semenyih by-election campaign began last Saturday.

“Overall, everything was going on smoothly and peacefully including security issues,” he said. ― Bernama