Don’t be influenced by Opposition’s propoganda, DPM tells PKR members

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said since Pakatan controlled the government, the Cabinet members including she herself were often the target of the Opposition’s cybertroopers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 21 ― PKR members have been reminded not to be influenced by the Opposition’s propaganda which stirs up religious and racial sentiments as political capital to take away the people’s support from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said since PH controlled the government, the Cabinet members including she herself were often the target of the Opposition’s cybertroopers.

“The agenda of playing up race and religion is serious. It could threaten racial stability and harmony. It is rampant ans the Opposition cannot accept defeat in the last general election. So issues like these must be our main focus to combat wisely,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah was speaking at a gathering with Terengganu PKR leadership here today. Also present was Terengganu PKR chairman Azan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that it would be difficult for PH to return to power if it failed in the next general election.

“We are all responsible for helping to build the right perception among the people. Not to destroy it. This is our government, we are responsible to defend it.

“I am asking all of us to support the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to repair the damage caused by Barisan Nasional,” she said.

She also advised party members to give their undivided support and cooperation to the leaders of PH.

“As party members, we can comment and give our views. But do not insult, or worse, use the social media to insult members of the government,” she said. ― Bernama