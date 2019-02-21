Discontent within Pakatan against Dr M? We’re closer than ever, youth minister says

Syed Saddiq insists all parties within the Pakatan Harapan coalition are firmly behind Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today rubbished the possibility of Pakatan Harapan members moving a vote of no-confidence against their elected Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Instead, the youngest minister said any attempt to do so would be the work of party outsiders aiming to drive a wedge within members of the four-party ruling coalition.

“Mahathir was given the mandate to bring Malaysia back to its glory days as prime minister after the 14th General Elections and it’s a collective responsibility,” he told reporters after a forum on Preventing Political Patronage and Corruption in Malaysia held by non-government organisation Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism.

“He is responsible for saving the country, cleaning up the mess and bringing us back to being a powerhouse in Asia.

“All of us are supporting him and those in PH and our other parties are all behind Mahathir. We are closer than ever,” he said emphatically.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth chief said PH members not only worked together, they also “hang out a lot after work”.

”I can safely say there is no discontent within the party for Mahathir,” he added.

Johor DAP committee member Dr Boo Cheng Hau had two days ago called for Dr Mahathir’s resignation, alleging the prime minister of belittling PH’s GE14 manifesto and promises.

He said Dr Mahathir’s comments that PH’s manifesto was not a Bible but only guidelines showed Mahathir has no confidence in himself nor the coalition’s pledges.

Banners calling for Dr Mahathir’s resignation to be replaced by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were also spotted in several areas in the national capital yesterday.

The banners read “Mahathir letak jawatan! Anwar Ibrahim PM ke-8. Deki Selamatkan Malaysia” (“Resign, Mahathir! Anwar Ibrahim is the 8th PM. To save Malaysia”).