Adib’s injuries inconsistent with assault, says surgeon

Witness Dr Anand Sachitanadan attends the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Shah Alam High Court February 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s injuries were inconsistent with those usually sustained during an assault due to an absence of defence wounds, a cardiothoracic surgeon testified today.

Dr S. Anand had examined Muhammad Adib and found injuries concentrated on the young man's chest, or the thoracic region, when the firefighter was admitted at Subang Jaya Medical Centre after getting hurt at riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last November 26.

“His injuries were consistent with that of a high impact or high velocity force or injury, a crushing injury, a fall from height, rapid acceleration and deceleration, or assault.

“But, it is unusual to have major trauma confined to one area due to assault; you would normally find self-defence wounds, which was not evident in his case,” Dr Anand said during an inquest at the Shah Alam coroner’s court into Muhammad Adib’s death.

When questioned on the probable cause of these injuries, Dr Anand explained it would be difficult to establish the mechanisms of injury given the condition of the victim.

“It is difficult to say, but from the severity, it looks like major trauma from a high impact or high velocity incident, but it is unusual for it to be localised in one area for such a case of trauma,” he added.

Dr Anand was answering queries posed by government lawyer Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, in the presence of Coroner Rofiah Mohamad Mansor.

MORE TO COME