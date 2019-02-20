We don’t need three man-made islands, consumer group tells Penang

A general view of the Gurney Wharf located along Persiaran Gurney in George Town February 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 20 ― Penang does not need to reclaim the sea and create three man-made islands as this does not meet the needs of the people, Penang Consumers Association (CAP) president SM Mohamed Idris said today.

According to him, there are now so many property overhang so there is no need to create more land to build more houses.

“These political leaders will push for any project to go through and after five years, they will go away leaving the mess they created,” he said.

He alleged that those in power are ignoring the needs of the public, in order to push through mega projects at the expense of the environment.

He was responding to the state government’s insistence on pushing through its proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project to create three man-made islands off the southern coast of Penang island.

Yesterday, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state will try its best to get the PSR tabled at the National Physical Planning Council and approved in April.

“More than 20 years ago, we have warned that there is overdevelopment of properties for housing but they don’t listen so now look, we have thousands of unsold units, nobody is buying these houses,” he said.

He said housing built, even those in the affordable housing category below RM300,000, were not affordable for the man in the street which was why there are now so many unsold units.

“Why are they building more luxurious housing? Why we need to create more lands to build such housing that no one is buying?”he asked.

He said time and again, CAP had warned those in power against mega projects that do not benefit the people but these have always fallen on deaf ears.

“We objected against Komtar back in the 1970s, the then chief minister, Dr Lim Chong Eu, refused to listen and look at Komtar now, most of the shops are empty,” he said.

He warned that PSR will be another white elephant like Komtar which was built in 1974 and completed in 1986.

“If we look at Gurney Drive, it is havoc there now and by the time they complete the reclamation, the whole place will be destroyed,” he said.

He said the developer reclaiming Gurney Drive will be building luxurious homes on the reclaimed land but believed the developer will have a hard time selling those houses.

“That’s why people in power should stop talking nonsense, they have to think carefully what the people need, they don’t need commercial buildings and shopping complexes, the people need money to eat daily,” he said.

He stressed that he is only pointing out the reality of the situation but this might raise the ire of the state leaders.

“They will get angry with me, Chong Eu used to call me so many names, Lim Guan Eng was angry with me, now, Chow Kon Yeow can also get angry with me but I will not stop stating the reality,” he said.

He added that his concern was for the future generation as the destruction of the natural environment will only mean that there was nothing left for the future generations.

PSR is a proposed reclamation project to create three islands covering 4,500 acres.

It was expected to increase the state’s land bank and the lots on the islands will be sold to raise money to fund the state’s ambitious RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.