Two killed in fire at Ipoh entertainment outlet

Two people died when a fire broke out at an entertainment outlet in Ipoh early this morning. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Feb 20 ― Two people died while one is in critical condition following a fire in an entertainment outlet here early this morning.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a distress call was received at 5.49am of the fire at Times Square near Impiana Hotel.

“Initial information showed there were 10 victims in the four-storey building,” he said, adding the fire had occurred at the top floor.

The spokesman added that the firemen then used a ladder to rescue the victims.

Operations are still underway to comb the building to determine whether more victims are trapped.

The remains of the deceased, aged 36 and 37, had been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary for post mortem.

