Syed Saddiq: Squash queen Nicol David will be offered more than a coaching role

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 20 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Malaysian squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David will be offered more than a coaching role after her retirement in June.

“This is not the end for her. She is an invaluable asset for all Malaysians and there are still many plans that she wishes to undertake.

“Definitely more than a coaching role, but we will wait for her official announcement on her future plans,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting with Pakatan Harapan Youth leaders here.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old eight-time world champion announced her retirement from squash through a Twitter post.

Syed Saddiq said whoever comes next after Nicol will have big shoes to fill, but was optimistic about the upcoming 20-year-old Sivasangari Subramaniam's chances.

He also said the ministry and the National Sports Council have informed Nicol of their wish to offer a special RM1 million incentive for her continued fight to have squash recognised as an Olympic sport.

“Unfortunately, due to Olympic politics, it did not materialise. At the same time we will discuss with her to come up with ways to develop the squash community.

“I grew up idolising Nicol like all of us and she will continue to be a heroine for all Malaysians,” he said.