SPAN urges water conservation as dry spell set to linger

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysians should reduce their water usage as the ongoing dry season will extend to March and possibly beyond, said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago said levels at dams supplying water treatment centres in the peninsula and in rivers were already dropping, according to The Star.

While the national water supply was still “under control”, Santiago said warnings have been issued as a preemptive measure as the dry spell is expected to continue for several weeks.

“As predicted by the Meteorological Department, throughout February 2019, most places in peninsular Malaysia are expected to experience relatively dry weather with less rainfall until the end of the Northeast monsoon in March,” Santiago was quoted saying.

“SPAN would like to advise all users of the water supply to be prudent in their water usage during this hot season,” he added.

Consumers should reduce non-essential water use to reduce the drain on existing reserves and report any pipe leakages they encounter, he said.

Separately, the Penang Water Supply Corporation disclosed that levels at the Air Itam Dam was down by 24 percentage points from, with January 1’s readings of 92.2 per cent.

In Melaka, state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab was quoted as saying water levels at the state’s dams were still sufficient, but stressed that conservation should be practised preemptively.