Papagomo’s ‘fight’ with Syed Saddiq just a misunderstanding, says deputy IGP

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — The altercation between Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and blogger Papagomo was simply a misunderstanding, the police said today.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, will be released today.

“This allegation, I don’t find it to be so serious that a fight occurred... there was a misunderstanding... some pulling and shoving.

“Papagomo will be given bail and we will ensure the investigation is completed at the soonest,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Online today.

Wan Muhammad was previously arrested at his home in Danau Kota, Setapak on Sunday before being remanded the next day.

Syed Saddiq, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth chief, had lodged a police report on the incident, alleging that Wan Muhammad choked him while he was making his way back to his car after visiting the nomination centre for the Semenyih by-election on Saturday.

Wan Muhammad has since denied that he had put his hands around Syed Saddiq’s neck before claiming that he was only hugging the latter in an effort to protect him from rowdy BN supporters.

He said he had told Syed Saddiq that he was “stupid,” but denied threatening him.