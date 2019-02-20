Pakatan’s Semenyih runner cries sabotage over RM100 handout rumours

Pakatan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali greets vendors during a walkabout at the Pasar Tani Beranang in Semenyih February 20, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 20 ― Claims Pakatan Harapan (PH) was giving out RM100 “ang pow” to voters in Semenyih yesterday were meant to undermine the coalition’s campaign for the by-election here, candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali alleged today.

The Malaysiakini news portal reported him as saying the move was meant to turn voters against him as hundreds had turned up for the fictitious event yesterday and left disappointed after the coalition clarified that there was no such giveaway.

“I felt that this may be the case (sabotage) due to the acts that we see. It is moving in this direction,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhammad Aiman said PH will lodge a police report over the matter and expressed hope for the by-election contest to be clean and fair.

Separately, Selangor PPBM information chief and Kuang assemblyperson Sallehudin Amiruddin rejected claims that his party or the PH coalition was behind a smear campaign against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Since Monday, several banners saying “We Are Not Thieves”, “We Are Not Liars” and “We Are Not Robbers” have been plastered across walls in the area and at the main junction of Semenyih town.

Leaflets describing Najib similarly were also distributed near a hypermarket in the area.

Sallehudin insisted that they only learned of this last night.

“We saw that the leaflets were circulated throughout Semenyih and banners were hung. We want to deny that they came from our main operations centre,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhammad Aiman also issued a similar denial.