Pakatan candidate denies circulating inflammatory campaign materials against Najib in Semenyih

Muhammad Aiman Zainali has denied that his election machinery was involved in the distribution of pamphlets and posters condemning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 20 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Semenyih state by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, has denied that his aides had come up with campaign materials that were inflammatory and which condemned the Opposition, and promised to look into the matter.

“We will look into the matter and see if we can bring down the banners and posters,” he said.

Since Monday, several banners — “We Are Not Thieves”, “We Are Not Liars” and “We Are Not Robbers” — had been plastered across walls in the area, while banners and buntings were hanging at the main junction of Semenyih town.

He also denied that his election machinery was involved in the distribution of pamphlets and posters condemning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I’m not sure who is circulating these materials but they are definitely not from us. I believe in having to have a healthy campaign and in following the path of democracy. Let the voters determine who loses and wins,” he said.

A local newspaper also reported yesterady that campaign materials were distributed on Monday at a parking lot in a popular supermarket here.

In another development, Muhammad Aiman said he had received a lot of complaints from the local community who wanted improvements to infrastructure in the district.

“Among the many issues raised were those involving flooding, traffic congestion, traffic lights, and traders in the Pekan Baharu, Semenyih market who wanted improvements and repairs done to the market building.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry had to consider several factors including population density and needs before planning to build a hospital in Semenyih

He was commenting on Muhammad Aiman who had told the constituents that he would strive to get a district hospital in the area.

He said that while promises could be made they had to be reasonable as the ministry had to look into various requirements,” he said, after attending his ministry’s Chinese New Year Celebration in Putrajaya yesterday.

Muhammad Aiman is defending the seat for PH in a four-cornered contest that also involves Zakaria Hanafi of the Barisan Nasional (BN); Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Kuan Chee Heng, an independent candidate.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, of Bersatu/Pakatan Harapan of a heart attack on January 11. — Bernama