Muhyiddin: Rantau is a PKR seat

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Rantau is a PKR seat and PPBM does not intend to contest the by-election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said PPBM does not intend to contest the Rantau by-election as PKR customarily runs there.

The PPBM president said his party would be interested only if the Pakatan Harapan ally chooses not to contest.

“As far as I know, the party which will contest is PKR, last time it was PKR but it is up to PKR,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Acting Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan won the Rantau seat uncontested during the general election but it was vacated after the Federal Court upheld an Election Court ruling that the PKR candidate, Dr S. Streram, was unlawfully prevented from submitting his nomination.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the dates for the poll in the Negri Sembilan state seat.