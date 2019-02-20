Maszlee: Federal govt has channelled RM100m to restore dilapidated schools in Sarawak

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says Sarawak has received RM100 million from the federal government to repair 33 schools in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Feb 20 ― Sarawak has received RM100 million from the federal government, as promised, to repair 33 schools in Sarawak, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said yesterday.

He said the money had been channelled to the Public Works Department (JKR) and the projects, which will be implemented using the Industrialised Building System (IBS), would commence soon.

“In my meeting today with Sarawak Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) and Sarawak Education Minister (Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong), we achieved several outcomes,” he said when met at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Menawhile, on news that the government would be discontinuing the supply of diesel to 21 schools in the interiors of Sarawak, Maszlee said this was never the case, and it was merely a misunderstanding.

He also assured that the supply of diesel would continue as usual. ― Bernama