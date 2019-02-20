Man who insulted Prophet Muhammad remanded three days

Mohamad Fuzi said the suspect was being held under Section 298A of the Penal Code. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A 68-year-old man has been placed on remand for three days, beginning today, to facilitate investigations into his alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad on social media.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun in a statement said the suspect was being held under Section 298A of the Penal Code ( causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will, on grounds of religion).

He said the case was also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities or network services)

“We advise the public not to abuse social media or any communication network by uploading or sharing any kind of provocation that could touch on religious and racial sensitivities, thereby raising racial tensions among the country’s plural society,” he said.

Bernama reported yesterday that the sexagenarian was picked up at his home in a residential area in Mentakab, Pahang at 11.30am.

A total of 395 police reports were filed against the Facebook account holder for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and his wife Saidatina Aisyah.

The act has raised the ire of Muslims in the country. — Bernama